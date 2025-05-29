Japan, Lithuania Agree to Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the cybersecurity area.

At a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, the ministers reached an agreement that Japan will send a defense ministry official to Lithuania, which is strong in cybersecurity, for a short term from late June.

"We will work to strengthen cooperation based on the recognition that the security between the Indo-Pacific and the Euro-Atlantic is inseparable," Nakatani told a joint press conference.

