Japan, Lithuania Agree to Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation
Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the cybersecurity area.
At a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, the ministers reached an agreement that Japan will send a defense ministry official to Lithuania, which is strong in cybersecurity, for a short term from late June.
"We will work to strengthen cooperation based on the recognition that the security between the Indo-Pacific and the Euro-Atlantic is inseparable," Nakatani told a joint press conference.
