Incoming Keidanren Head Vows to Focus on Social Security Reform

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Yoshinobu Tsutsui, who will become chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on Thursday, has expressed his commitment to reforming the country's social security system.

"I will do my best to ensure (the system's) sustainability and improve fiscal credibility," Tsutsui, former chairman of Nippon Life Insurance Co., said in a recent interview.

He also emphasized the importance of "cementing the momentum for wage hikes among companies" to create a positive economic cycle.

Tsutsui said that he will spur work to draw up a timetable for comprehensive policy proposals drawn up by Keidanren last year. "I want to dispel people's concerns about the future of social security and stimulate stable consumption," he said.

He also said that he will call on companies to consider appropriate wage hikes in light of their business environments and strengths amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

