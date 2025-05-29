NTT Docomo Eyes SBI Sumishin Net Bank Acquisition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. is planning an acquisition of online lender SBI Sumishin Net Bank, it was learned Thursday.

NTT Docomo hopes to take around two-thirds of SBI Sumishin's shares through a tender offer in order to start banking business, informed sources said.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NTT Docomo's parent, said in a statement that the acquisition issue will be discussed at a meeting of the mobile phone carrier's board meeting Thursday and that an announcement will be made swiftly if an acquisition is decided.

