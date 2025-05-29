NTT, SBI Eye Biz, Capital Tie-Up
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. plan to forge a business and capital tie-up, it was learned Thursday.
NTT will acquire new SBI Holdings shares to be issued in a third-party allotment program.
Through the anticipated alliance, the two sides hope to work together to merge the two worlds of telecommunications and finance.
As part of the tie-up, mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc., an NTT subsidiary, is expected to make SBI Holdings' online lending arm, SBI Sumishin Net Bank, a consolidated subsidiary.
NTT Docomo hopes to take around two-thirds of SBI Sumishin's shares through a tender offer, in order to enter the banking industry.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]