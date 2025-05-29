Japan to Compile New Cybersecurity Strategy by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday decided to draw up a new cybersecurity strategy by the end of this year, following the recent enactment of a law to introduce active cyberdefense aimed at preventing serious cyberattacks.

The new strategy will set a direction for securing experts and developing an active cyberdefense system, such as ways for the government to acquire and analyze communications and take measures to neutralize threats.

The strategy will also feature a program to introduce encryption methods that cannot be broken by quantum computers with high-speed computing capability.

At the day's meeting of the government's Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters, participants confirmed urgent matters to be addressed in areas other than active cyberdefense.

They decided on a plan to compile a basic policy for a public-private action plan by summer next year to promote a method called "threat hunting," a proactive cybersecurity process focused on detecting advanced threats.

