Japan May Discuss U.S. Defense Equipment Purchases in Tariff Talks

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's purchases of U.S. defense equipment may be discussed in the two countries' tariffs negotiations, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, the country's chief negotiator, suggested on Thursday.

Akazawa was speaking to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before leaving for the United States to attend the fourth ministerial-session of the tariff negotiations .

Asked whether security-related matters, including Japan's coverage of costs related to U.S. military bases in the Asian nation, will be on the agenda, Akazawa said it is "inappropriate" to include them in the negotiations, citing "different logics and yardsticks" between security policies and tariff and trade policies.

He added, however, that Japan's purchases of U.S. defense equipment could be on the agenda, pointing out that the United States' trade balance with Japan could improve if such purchases are included.

The minister said that U.S. reciprocal tariffs could cause "inconceivable damage" to the Japanese economy once the current pause on them expires on July 9. He expressed his readiness to strongly urge the United States to reconsider its tariffs in the upcoming session.

