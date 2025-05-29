Ain to Acquire Operator of Sakura Brand Pharmacies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's leading pharmacy operator Ain Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it will acquire Tokyo-based Kraft Inc., which runs Sakura brand pharmacies.

Ain is set to buy all outstanding Kraft shares, currently held by the Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko Ltd. group, a Japanese investment fund, for 59.1 billion yen in August.

After the acquisition, the number of the Ain group's pharmacies is estimated to top 2,000, with its annual sales seen exceeding 500 billion yen. Ain said the group aims to enhance its corporate value as a key regional health care infrastructure across the nation.

There are about 800 Sakura pharmacies in Japan, mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Kansai western region and the Tokai central region.

