Japan Says China Buoys No Longer in EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed that the second of the two Chinese buoys installed without permission in Japan’s economic waters has been removed, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

The Japan Coast Guard on Wednesday issued a navigation report saying the buoy, placed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone south of Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, was no longer there, Hayashi, Japan’s top government spokesman, told a press conference, adding that the problem of the buoys has now been resolved.

The other Chinese buoy in Japan’s EEZ, which had been installed off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa, was removed earlier this year. The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China.

Referring to the removal of the buoys, Hayashi said that the Japanese government would refrain from speculating on China’s intentions, pointing out that Beijing has not disclosed any information to foreign countries about them.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]