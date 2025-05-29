NTT Docomo to Acquire SBI Sumishin Net Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. on Thursday announced their business and capital tie-up and a plan for NTT Docomo Inc., NTT's mobile phone unit, to acquire SBI Sumishin Net Bank, in which SBI Holdings has a stake.

NTT will take a roughly 8 pct stake in SBI Holdings for about 110.8 billion yen by underwriting new shares to be issued through a third-party allotment scheme.

NTT Docomo plans to acquire nearly two-thirds of all outstanding shares in the online bank, including the one-third stake held by SBI Holdings, for about 420 billion yen. Another one-third stake is owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

At a press conference on the day, NTT Docomo President Yoshiaki Maeda described SBI Sumishin as "a bank with high-level digital technology and a stable business foundation." Maeda noted that his company will use its foray into the banking business as an opportunity to "aim to provide more convenient and cost-effective financial services."

NTT Docomo hopes that bringing the online bank under its wing will help it grow its non-telecommunications operations while expanding its economic bloc based on its "d Point" reward point program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]