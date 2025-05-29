Tokyo Stocks Jump after U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Stocks jumped on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday after a U.S. trade court issued a ruling overnight blocking President Donald Trump's administration from imposing tariffs.

A wide range of stocks, especially automakers and other economically sensitive issues, attracted buying as the yen slid against the dollar and other major currencies following the U.S. court ruling.

U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.'s solid earnings report, released after the U.S. stock market closed overnight, boosted artificial intelligence-related issues on the Tokyo market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average surged 710.58 points, or 1.88 pct, to close at 38,432.98, its highest finish in about three months. The broader TOPIX index advanced 42.51 points, or 1.53 pct, to 2,812.02.

In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at 145.26-26 yen at 5 p.m., up from 144.14-15 yen at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at 1.1275-1276 dollars, down from 1.1326-1327 dollars, and at 163.79-81 yen, up from 163.28-30 yen.

