Hon Hai to Reveal 2nd Japanese Automaker Partner

Taipei, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will shortly announce its second Japanese partner to which it will supply electric vehicles, its chairman, Young Liu, said at a shareholders meeting on Thursday.

Hon Hai's first such partner is Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which plans to sell EVs supplied by Hon Hai in Australia and elsewhere from the second half of 2026.

Liu also said that his company is in talks with two more Japanese automakers, but did not give further details. He has earlier said that Hon Hai has been in touch with Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co.

