73 Pct of Sports Groups in Japan Have No LGBT Help Desks

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--A survey released Thursday showed that 73 percent of sports organizations in Japan have not made consultation desks available for LGBT and other sexual minorities, as well as people seeking advice on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The survey was conducted in March and April on efforts to protect sexual minorities and secure diversity, covering members from some 60 sports organizations across Japan, including staff in professional leagues and clubs. Valid responses came from 31 people.

Half of respondents answered that their organizations have not set sections to promote diversity, equality and inclusiveness, or persons in charge of securing them, according to the survey led by Pride House Tokyo, which sends out information on LGBT people.

The proportion of female directors stood at less than 10 pct at half of respondents' organizations.

"Diversity is very limited in the sports world," Aya Noguchi, deputy director of the International Research Center for Sport and Gender Equality at Seijo University said in a press conference. "Rather than only raising awareness, it is important for organizations to change."

