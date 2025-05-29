Global Sales at 8 Japanese Automakers Rise 3.8 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined global vehicle sales rose 3.8 pct from a year earlier to 1.96 million units in April, data provided by the companies showed Thursday.

Global sales grew at four of the eight, including Toyota Motor Corp., which posted a 10 pct increase, partly thanks to last-minute demand in the United States in response to additional auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

Struggling Nissan Motor Co. logged a 7.2 pct global sales drop.

The additional U.S. tariffs took effect on April 3. While there were still vehicles in stock that were imported before the tariff implementation, U.S. consumers are believed to have rushed to buy vehicles in anticipation of future price rises.

Mazda Motor Corp.'s sales in the United States hit a record high for a single month, and Toyota and Subaru Corp. also enjoyed higher U.S. sales.

