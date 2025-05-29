Japan, Laos Leaders Agree to Deepen Economic, Security Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and visiting Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith agreed Thursday to deepen their countries' ties in the fields of economy, security, energy supply, disaster prevention and others under a comprehensive strategic partnership.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the two leaders confirmed that they will promote efforts toward the early conclusion of a tax convention.

They also agreed that their countries will continue to work closely together on issues related to the East and South China seas and North Korea.

Ishiba expressed his appreciation for the invitation extended to Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to visit Laos in November. Thongloun said that his country will warmly welcome the princess.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]