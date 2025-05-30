Ishiba, Trump Hold Phone Talks Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump held phone talks again on Thursday, ahead of the fourth ministerial-level session of the two countries' tariff negotiations.

They agreed that the ministerial-level officials from the two governments will discuss details to conclude the negotiations.

Ishiba and Trump previously spoke on the phone only on Friday last week, prior to the third ministerial-level session.

Speaking to reporters later on Thursday, Ishiba described the day's phone talks as "very meaningful," saying that the two leaders "further deepened mutual understanding."

Ishiba stressed that his government's stance of urging the United States to remove auto, steel, aluminum and other tariffs has not changed.

