Japanese Nationals Seen Held at Fraud Base in Cambodia

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Cambodian authorities have detained dozens of foreigners, including Japanese nationals, at a facility believed to be a base for special fraud, officials at Japan's National Policy Agency said Thursday.

The Japanese police will share information with the Cambodian police and other authorities to uncover crime bases in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the agency, the prefectural police department of Aichi, central Japan, received information that there were Japanese nationals who committed fraud based in Cambodia.

The agency provided information to local authorities through the Japanese Foreign Ministry about an office in the northwestern Cambodian town of Poipet where fraudulent international calls were made. A building where criminal members were staying is also believed to be located in the town.

Perpetrators, pretending to be police officers, apparently demanded money under the guise of an investigation into money laundering or other fraudulent activities.

