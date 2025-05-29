Japan, Kuwait Agree to Upgrade Relationship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday agreed to elevate the relationship between Japan and Kuwait to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

They met at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, pledging to cooperate on stabilizing the crude oil market and promoting decarbonization efforts.

Ishiba said that "the two countries have been friends who have helped each other through historical difficulties, such as the Gulf War and the (March 2011) Great East Japan Earthquake." He expressed appreciation for the stable crude oil supply from Kuwait.

The crown price replied that his country has been working on stabilizing the international crude oil market.

Earlier in the day, Ishiba held separate talks with his Tanzanian counterpart, Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, confirming the strengthening of relations between their countries.

