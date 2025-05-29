LDP Group to Seek End to Tax Exemption for Foreign Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--A group of lawmakers from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday broadly approved a proposal to review the consumption tax exemption for foreign visitors to the country, including the option of abolishing it.

The group, led by LDP supreme adviser Taro Aso, plans to submit the proposal to LDP tax panel chief Yoichi Miyazawa soon.

The proposal states that bulk purchases of home appliances and pharmaceuticals by foreign visitors do not align with “the image of a tourism-oriented country that we aim to be.”

“These purchases are done almost exclusively in metropolitan areas, and it can’t be said that they help revitalize regional economies or boost employment opportunities,” it continues.

