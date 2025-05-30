Japanese, Chinese Students Interact at Beijing Event

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 30 (Jiji Press)--About 500 Japanese and Chinese university students have deepened friendships at an exchange event held at a university in Beijing, singing, dancing and offering traditional art performances.

From Japan, some 300 students dispatched by the Japan-China Friendship Association, the Japan-China Cultural Exchange Association and the Japan-China Friendship Center took part in the event held Thursday. Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi was also among the attendees.

In an address, Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the event's host, said he hopes the participants will act as a bridge to help people from the two countries deeply understand each other.

"This is my first visit to China, and I was surprised to see how developed this country is," Chikara Oe, 21, a third-year student of Japan's Tohoku University, said.

"By communicating in person with Chinese students of the same generation, I realized that there isn't much difference in how we think," Oe added.

