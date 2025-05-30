Some LDP Lawmakers Wary of Koizumi's Drastic Rice Price Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party lawmakers representing the interests of farmers are growing wary of agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi's drastic measures to lower rice prices.

The special-interest members of the Liberal Democratic Party fear that Koizumi's radical approach may cause farmers, a key support bloc, to distance themselves from the party ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

However, they also want to avoid being painted as a resistance force against Koizumi, who is popular among the public. While recognizing the need to curb rice prices, they call for expanding assistance to producers in hopes of maintaining their support.

"It's extremely important to dispel the sense of (rice) shortage," Koizumi told an Upper House agriculture committee meeting Thursday, emphasizing his plan to lower prices by selling government-stockpiled rice through discretionary contracts.

"We'll first make (rice prices) settle down to some extent, then we can begin discussions on appropriate prices," he also said.

