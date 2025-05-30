Japan Starts Accepting Rice Applications from Smaller Retailers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agriculture ministry Friday started accepting applications from small and midsize retailers that hope to buy government-stockpiled rice to be released under no-bid contracts.

The discretionary contracts will cover 80,000 tons of stockpiled rice produced in 2021.

The ministry expects retail prices of such rice to be around 1,800 yen per 5-kilogram bag before tax, even if retailers add on transportation costs.

Of the 80,000 tons, 60,000 tons will be set aside for small and midsize retailers that sell 1,000 to less than 10,000 tons of rice per year. The remaining 20,000 tons will be allocated to rice stores.

The government will be responsible for transporting the rice to those with the discretionary contracts. The minimum amount of rice that businesses can apply for was set at 10 or 12 tons, due to the loading capacity of trucks transporting such rice.

