Japan Revises Aviation Law after 2024 Haneda Collision

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Friday passed a bill to revise the civil aviation law to make communication skills training mandatory for all pilots operating at busy airports, including private and Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

The revision, which will enter into force within three years, was drafted in response to a fatal accident in January last year in which Japan Airlines and coast guard aircraft collided and caught fire on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The bill passed the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, at a plenary meeting Friday after clearing the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier in May.

The training in question, called crew resource management, is conducted to improve skills for communication between the captain and the copilot and between the cockpit crew and air traffic controllers to prevent human errors such as runway incursions.

The coast guard conducts similar drills independently, but the revised law will make the practice mandatory.

