Confectionery Exposition Opens in Hokkaido

Asahikawa, Hokkaido, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The 28th national confectionary exposition opened in Asahikawa in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido Friday for a 17-day run.

Its executive committee expects 200,000 visitors to the event, the first since 2017.

At venues including the Dohoku Arcs Taisetsu Arena, about 1,000 kinds of local sweets from across Japan will be offered for sale.

Two domes have been set up at the arena for projection mapping showing the process of making confectioneries and how agricultural and livestock products used for the sweets are produced.

Cranes made of wrapping papers for confectioneries are on display to offer prayers for peace.

