Putin Meets with Ex-Japan PM Abe's Widow in Moscow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Akie Abe, the widow of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Kremlin in Moscow, the Russian presidential office has said.

The meeting took place following an invitation from Russia, while Japan maintains its sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

In an English announcement on the session released Thursday, the presidential office quoted Putin as saying that the former prime minister "contributed greatly to the development of Russian-Japanese relations."

"I had very warm personal relations with him," Putin told Akie, adding that he remembers visiting Japan in 2016 to attend a bilateral summit with Abe in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Abe's home turf.

Akie said that although her late husband hoped to meet with Putin after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, he died before being able to do so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]