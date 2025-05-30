Japan Agrees with China on Fishery Exports Resumption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan has reached an agreement with China on procedures to resume Japanese exports of fishery products to the neighboring country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

The exports will be resumed once the reregistration of export-related facilities in Japan is completed, Hayashi told a ministerial meeting on measures to expand Japanese exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products.

China in August 2023 introduced a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products in response to the release of treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Tokyo has since been calling for the abolition of the ban.

"We'll continue asking China to accept beef exported from Japan and lift its import restrictions on agricultural and fishery products from 10 Japanese prefectures," Hayashi also said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]