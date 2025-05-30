Prices to Rise for 1,932 Food Products in Japan in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Prices are set to rise in Japan in June for 1,932 food products and beverages made by 195 major makers, research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

The number, which is three times the year-before level, marked the sixth consecutive month of increase, boosted by rising prices of rice.

Over 100 products will have higher price tags due to the increased prices of rice.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. plans to raise the recommended retail price of its "Attaka Gohan" packaged precooked rice product to 253 yen from 217 yen before tax, while Ajinomoto Co. will raise the shipment prices of six retort-pouched rice porridge products and other rice-related products by 10 to 11 pct.

It is "highly likely" that food and beverage prices will increase for over 20,000 items in total this year, exceeding the level for the first time since 2023, a Teikoku Databank official said. Behind the prediction are continued upward pressure on distribution and labor costs and high raw material prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]