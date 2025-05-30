Japan Partially Lifts Sanctions on Syria

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday partially lifted its economic sanctions against Syria, aligning with the United States and the European Union, which have already decided to ease their measures against the Middle Eastern country.

With the move approved at a cabinet meeting, Japan aims to indirectly support the reconstruction of Syria by the interim government established after the collapse in December last year of the administration of former President Bashar al-Assad.

In September 2011, when the former Democratic Party of Japan was in power, the Japanese government froze the assets of the former Syrian president and others for suppressing anti-government demonstrations.

The sanctions list was later expanded to target 59 individuals and 35 organizations.

This time, the Japanese government removed four organizations from the list of those affected. Tokyo's sanctions on Assad, who has been granted asylum by Russia, and others will remain in place.

