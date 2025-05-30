Japan Agrees with China on Fishery Exports Resumption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan has reached an agreement with China on procedures to resume Japanese exports of fishery products to the neighboring country, the government said Friday.

The exports of fishery products from 37 of Japan's 47 prefectures will be resumed once the reregistration of export-related facilities in Japan is completed.

China in August 2023 introduced a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products in response to the release of treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Tokyo has since been calling for the abolition of the ban.

In addition to the reregistration process, manufacturing and processing facilities will be tested for radioactive substances strontium and tritium before the Japanese side ships off its first batch of fishery product exports.

China's import ban will still be in place for 10 prefectures--Tokyo, Fukushima, Miyagi, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Nagano and Niigata.

