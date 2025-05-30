Nippon Steel to Invest in Electric Furnaces with Govt Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Friday that it will invest 868.7 billion yen in introducing electric furnaces at its domestic steel plants, with support from the industry ministry.

The ministry announced that it will provide up to 251.4 billion yen in aid for the company's changeover from blast furnaces.

Since the steelmaking process has high carbon-dioxide emissions, steelmakers are now taking measures for decarbonization, including replacing blast furnaces, which use coal and others to make steel, with electric furnaces.

Nippon Steel aims to cut its carbon-dioxide emissions by 30 pct in 2030 compared with those in 2013, and realize net zero emissions in 2050. With the government aid, the Japanese steelmaker will promote decarbonization.

The company is to spend 630.2 billion yen in installing one electric furnace at its Kyushu Works' Yawata Area in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 140 billion yen for adding one electric furnace at the Hirohata Area of its Setouchi Works in the city of Himeji in the western prefecture of Hyogo, and 98.5 billion yen in renovating and restarting one existing electric furnace at its Yamaguchi Works in the city of Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

