Ex-Japanese Princess Mako Gives Birth to 1st Child

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has given birth to her first child, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

In a regular press conference, Naomasa Yoshida, grand master of the Crown Prince's Household, did not disclose the baby's sex or date of birth, but said that the Crown Prince and Crown Princess as well as their other children, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito, are delighted about the birth and are wishing for the happiness of the Komuro family.

The newborn is the first grandchild for the Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

Regarding the timing of the announcement, the grand master said: "This is a matter for a person who has left the Imperial Family, and we had hoped that she would spend her time in a quiet environment. We decided to make the announcement, however, in light of some media reports (about the birth)."

Mako, 33, left the Imperial Family after marrying Kei Komuro, 33, a former schoolmate at International Christian University in Tokyo, in October 2021. They moved to the United States together the following month.

