Japan's Emperor Meets with Lao President

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

In the talks, which lasted about 25 minutes, the Emperor shared his delight over the growing amicable bilateral relations, noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Regarding the planned visit to Laos in November by Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, the president said that he will be honored to welcome the princess. The Emperor replied, "Aiko is also looking forward to it."

They also discussed the 60th anniversary of the first dispatch of Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers, now JICA Volunteers, to Laos. "Cooperation is very important," the Emperor told the president.

