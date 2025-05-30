USJ Holds Event at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Theme park Universal Studios Japan in Osaka held its first collaboration event at the venue of the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city on Friday, attracting an audience of some 150 people.

The event featured performances by USJ's popular dancers and characters, including Snoopy and Elmo, on a stage in front of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, run by the Osaka prefectural and city governments.

There was also an interactive play dedicated to USJ's ongoing "Thanks Love Month" event, when visitors are encouraged to say "thank you" to their family and friends. During the play, visitors were asked about their recent exchanges of gratitude with loved ones.

A USJ fan, 61, from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, whose son recently celebrated Mother's Day for her, smiled and said, "I'm happy to interact with the characters I always see at the park."

