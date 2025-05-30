41 Pct of Japan Rice Farmers Expect Price Drop in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A survey suggested Friday that 41.0 pct of large-scale rice farmers in Japan expect retail prices for rice harvested in 2026 to be lower than for rice harvested in 2025, while 22.9 pct foresee higher prices.

Meanwhile, 72.3 pct expect prices for 2025 rice to be higher than those for 2024 rice.

The survey was conducted online by the Japan Agricultural Corporations Association from May 12 to 19 and received responses from 188 association members.

At a press conference, the association's chairman, Kazushi Saito, expressed concern that prices for 2026 rice "may collapse, making management difficult (for rice farmers)," citing cheap imported rice and an increase in domestic production.

For 2024 rice, 53.7 pct of respondents said current prices are excessively high. Regarding producer prices, 45.2 pct, the largest group, cited 20,001 to 25,000 yen per 60 kilograms. Compared to 2023 rice, 38.3 pct, the largest group, said prices are 5,001 to 10,000 yen higher, while 5.0 pct said prices are 15,001 to 20,000 yen higher.

