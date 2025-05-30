Ruling Bloc Rejects Call for Gasoline Tax Cut in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition on Friday rejected a request from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate in July.

In response, Nippon Ishin plans to consider discontinuing three-party talks on the issue. The opposition party had proposed that the three parties jointly submit a bill calling for the gasoline tax cut in July during the current Diet session, which ends on June 22.

At Friday's meeting, Shigeyuki Goto, a senior member of the LDP's tax research council, said the party cannot accept the proposal due to a lack of funding prospects.

"It's now clear that abolishing the provisional rate in July would be impossible, even if we continue talks with the LDP-Komeito coalition," Nippon Ishin policy chief Hitoshi Aoyagi told reporters after the meeting.

While indicating that Nippon Ishin will consider its response to the ruling bloc's rejection, Aoyagi said, "I think we should discontinue the talks."

