Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Progressing toward Accord: Akazawa

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States, in the fourth round of their tariff negotiations in Washington on Friday, confirmed that their discussions are progressing toward an agreement, Japan's top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said the same day.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, which lasted some two hours and 10 minutes, economic revitalization minister Akazawa also said the two sides confirmed that they are fully aware of each other's positions.

Furthermore, the minister said participants in the day's meeting, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, agreed to hold another round of discussions ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in mid-June.

Akazawa reiterated Japan's call for a review of the United States' series of tariff measures.

Regarding additional tariffs on automobiles, which are regarded as especially damaging to the Japanese economy, Akazawa told reporters, "This is a very important area for us, but it is also an area of great interest to the U.S. side."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]