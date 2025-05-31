Trump Hails Nippon Steel as "Great Partner" of U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, May 30 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a possible partnership between Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. in a speech at a political rally held near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

"We are going to have a great partner," Trump said in the speech at a U.S. Steel plant, referring to Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of the U.S. company.

Nippon Steel offered to invest a total of 14 billion dollars in U.S. Steel, the president said, describing the move as "the largest investment in the history of American steel industry."

"Pittsburgh will very soon be respected around the world as the steel city again," he added.

The president stopped short of unveiling details of the investment plan, including the framework of the acquisition.

