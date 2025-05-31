Japan, U.S. Agree to Deepen Cyber Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the cyber field.

Meeting in Singapore, Nakatani and Hegseth confirmed that they will work together in aligning the strategic priorities of Japan and the United States, as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump prepares the 2025 National Defense Strategy, the first of its kind since the one compiled in 2022 by the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Hegseth has ordered the new strategy to be submitted by the end of August.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the two countries are expected to share their recognitions of regional situations as well as priorities in the development of Japan's defense capabilities.

In their meeting, Nakatani explained to Hegseth that Japan's parliament recently passed a law to introduce active cyberdefense designed to prevent serious cyberattacks.

