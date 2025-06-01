Ceremony Marks 60 Yrs since Niigata Minamata Disease Recognition

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the official recognition of Niigata Minamata disease, a neurological disorder caused by polluted industrial wastewater containing methylmercury, took place in the city of Niigata, the capital of the namesake prefecture in central Japan.

At the ceremony, held on Saturday, about 300 people observed a moment of silence for the victims. The participants included patients, bereaved families, Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao and representatives from chemical maker Showa Denko K.K., currently Resonac Holdings Corp., the operator of the plant that was the source of the pollution.

It was the first time in 10 years for an environment minister to attend the ceremony.

"Niigata Minamata disease is not over yet," Eiichi Minagawa, 81, the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by uncertified patients against the government and the plant operator company, said in an address.

Noting that the plaintiffs are aging, Minagawa said, "We sincerely hope that (the lawsuit) will be settled while we are still alive and are able to walk."

