Wajima Residents Eyeing Reconstruction thru Power of Radio

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Residents of a district in the central Japan city of Wajima, one of the hardest-hit areas in the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, hope to boost reconstruction efforts through the power of radio.

Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, experienced significant damage in the 7.6-magnitude quake on Jan. 1 last year and in a heavy rain disaster that hit the peninsula last September.

A group of people, mainly residents of Wajima's Machinomachi district, are preparing to open on a full scale an emergency broadcasting FM radio station in mid-June.

The Machinomachi group has been given equipment and know-how from a group in Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, that continued radio broadcasts for five years following the March 2011 temblor and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan including Onagawa.

In February this year, the Machino Radio disaster FM radio station conducted a trial broadcasting session for one day to test radio reception.

