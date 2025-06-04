Some Left in Philippines Unable to Obtain Japan Nationality

Newsfrom Japan

Linapacan, Philippines, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Some people who were born to Japanese fathers and Filipino mothers before the end of World War II and have remained in the Philippines since the war ended are unable to obtain Japanese nationality due to insufficient proof of their fathers' Japanese citizenship.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, the Japanese government is strengthening its support for these people, who are now elderly.

Last month, Esperanza Morine, 87, who lives on the island of Linapacan in the western Philippines, and her sister Lydia, 85, met two relatives from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

It was the first meeting between the sisters, who obtained Japanese nationality last September, and a Japanese relative.

The relatives were Naoaki and Yasuhiko Morine, aged 49 and 40, respectively. They were in tears as they shook the sisters' hands and made a video call to other relatives in Okinawa.

