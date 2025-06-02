Osaka Expo Marks Highest Visitor Number on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka attracted 162,000 general visitors on Saturday, marking a new daily record, the organizer said on Sunday.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition expects a total of 28.2 million people to visit the event, which is set to run until Oct. 13.

To achieve the goal, the event needs to draw 150,000 visitors on average per day. Saturday’s number exceeded the target for the first time.

Visitor reservations grew on Saturday thanks to music and fireworks attractions, according to the association.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]