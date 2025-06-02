Japanese Capital Investment Hits Record High in 1st Quarter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Capital spending by nonfinancial Japanese firms hit a record high in the first quarter of this year, led by investment by transportation and postal service operators, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Plant and equipment investment by nonfinancial Japanese firms increased 6.4 pct in the three months ended in March from a year earlier to 18,797.5 billion yen.

Those companies' ordinary profits expanded 3.8 pct, growing for the second consecutive quarter.

