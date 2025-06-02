JAL Opens Narita-Chicago Route

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines opened a new route between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, and Chicago on Saturday.

The Japanese airline uses a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with 244 seats on one round trip per day between Narita and Chicago.

The launch came five years after JAL transferred its Chicago route to Tokyo's Haneda Airport from Narita. With the addition of the new route, the airline now operates two daily flights between the Tokyo area and Chicago.

JAL hopes that the new route will play a significant role as it expects growing demand for flights between Southeast Asia and India, and North America via Narita, company officials said.

The officials also said the new route offers great convenience for transit in North America as American Airlines, a JAL partner, uses Chicago as a hub airport.

