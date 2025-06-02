Akazawa to Visit U.S. This Week for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is expected to visit the United States this week for the fifth round of negotiations over Washington's tariffs, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Japanese chief tariff negotiator is likely to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others in Washington as early as Thursday.

Tokyo and Washington are exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement at a meeting of the two countries' leaders on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada in mid-June.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may visit the United States before the G-7 summit for a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Akazawa returned home from the fourth round of negotiations with U.S. officials only on Sunday.

