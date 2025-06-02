Japan Looking Closely at Trump's Tariff Policy: Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is closely examining U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

"We will monitor details of the U.S. tariff measures that will be unveiled in the near future," Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference, after the president announced last week that he plans to double his country's tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum products to 50 pct.

The series of additional tariff measures by the U.S. government are "extremely regrettable, Hayashi said, adding that Japan will continue to urge the U.S. side to reconsider them.

