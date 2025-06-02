Ex-Yokozuna Hakuho to Leave Japan Sumo Assn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Former yokozuna professional sumo grand champion Hakuho, now stablemaster Miyagino, is set to leave the Japan Sumo Association.

The professional sumo-governing body said Monday that it will accept a resignation letter from the 40-year-old former Hakuho, the most successful sumo wrestler ever with 45 grand tournament victories. His resignation will be approved on June 9. The former yokozuna is expected to hold a press conference in Tokyo that day.

Wrestlers of the currently shuttered Miyagino stable will continue to be supervised by the Isegahama stable for the time being.

According to the association, people including stablemaster Asakayama, former ozeki champion Kaio and now director of the association, who is from the Isegahama group of stables, tried to persuade the former Hakuho to remain in the association by showing a path to the reopening of the Miyagino stable. Still, he did not change his mind.

Speaking to reporters at the Isegahama stable in Tokyo's Koto Ward on Monday, stablemaster Isegahama, former yokozuna Asahifuji, noted that the former Hakuho is quitting the association of his own accord. "There's nothing we can do about it," he said. "I would've liked him to remain in the association and work on nurturing younger sumo wrestlers."

