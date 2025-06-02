Seven-Eleven Japan to Launch 100-Yen Onigiri Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Monday the major convenience store chain will cut prices of part of "onigiri" rice balls to 100 yen for four days from June 11 amid soaring rice prices.

It will be the first time since August 2020 for Seven-Eleven to sell its onigiri at 100 yen before tax.

Items for the nationwide 100-yen campaign include the 165-yen "Kishu Nankoume" pickled plum and 155-yen "Tuna Mayonnaise" of the "temaki onigiri" series coming with weed sheets for hand-wrapping, as well as the 128-yen "Shio Musubi" salted plain rice ball.

Seven-Eleven also said it plans to sell rice balls and sushi items currently sold for 171 yen to 200 yen at 150 yen and those for 201 yen to 300 yen at 200 yen, adding that the upcoming four-day markdowns will cover around 40 products in total.

