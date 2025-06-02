Marubeni to Buy into World's Leading Open-Hatch Shipping Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trader Marubeni Corp. said Monday that it will invest in Gearbulk Holding AG, the world's biggest open-hatch shipping operator based in Switzerland.

Marubeni will acquire Gearbulk shares from the Swiss firm's founding family, making it an equity-method affiliate. The amount of investment and the ownership ratio were not disclosed.

Open-hatch ships are designed for transporting semi-finished products, such as pulp and steel.

Through the investment, Marubeni aims to expand its vessel ownership and operation functions while supporting Gearbulk's growth by sharing its global network.

