Taiwan Asks to Attend Nagasaki Peace Ceremony

Nagasaki, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan has asked to attend the Nagasaki peace memorial ceremony in the southwestern Japan city scheduled for Aug. 9, Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Monday.

City officials are considering their response as this is the first such request from Taiwan.

Over the annual event to remember victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, the city plans to send invitations to 157 countries and regions that have diplomatic relations with Japan by the end of this month, along with letters to announce the event to countries and regions with permanent missions to the United Nations.

Taiwan is not included in either list.

“We’re considering (our response) carefully, as we received an individual request” from Taiwan, Suzuki told a regular press conference.

