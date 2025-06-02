Ex-Nagano Gov. Tanaka to Run in Yokohama Mayor Election

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Nagano Governor Yasuo Tanaka, a writer, on Monday announced his candidacy in the Aug. 3 mayoral election in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Tanaka, 69, served as governor of the central Japan prefecture from 2000 to 2006. He sat in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, between 2007 and 2009 and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, between 2009 and 2012.

In Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture’s capital, Tanaka ran for mayor in the previous election in 2021 but was defeated.

Other people who have declared candidacies in the upcoming race include Yokohama assembly member Norimi Takahashi, 56. Current Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka, 52, is seen running for re-election.

